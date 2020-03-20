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Decoding: "Watermelon" by Tom Rosenthal / Sandia "Watermelon" Labs
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247 views • March 20, 2020
Watermelon Love & Code 54
Lines from the song: "It's watermelon time" - "It's a fruit-based love" - More worship of the watermelon is on exhibit with "time-binding" ritual magick evident in the official music video.
The Spanish word for, watermelon, is, sandia. Sandia Labs facilities are identified with mind-control programming. Is there a connection?
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Lines from the song: "It's watermelon time" - "It's a fruit-based love" - More worship of the watermelon is on exhibit with "time-binding" ritual magick evident in the official music video.
The Spanish word for, watermelon, is, sandia. Sandia Labs facilities are identified with mind-control programming. Is there a connection?
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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