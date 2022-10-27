Bp. Schneider: Vatican must acknowledge 'error' in pushing ineffective abortion-tainted COVID jabs

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John-Henry Westen Show
October 26, 2022
In Part 2 of his 3-part interview with John-Henry Westen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains the meaning of the Catholic dictum 'No salvation outside the Church,' why it's heretical to claim God wills a plurality of religions, and calls on the Vatican to own up to its 'error' in aggressively pushing the abortion-tainted COVID shots.
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