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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP and Russia are targeted by the entire world. To get rid of food shortages and other difficulties, the CCP is bound to invade Taiwan. Xi’s complete rejection and cessation of the policies of “keeping a low profile” and “pro-USA and away from Russia” reveal how intense the CCP’s political infighting is. I am calling for the world to stop the CCP from invading Taiwan