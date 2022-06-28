Gonzalo Lira - 2022.06.28 - The Sitzkrieg We’re In

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This is from Gonzalo Lira II on Youtube. 062822
“The Return of Industrial Warfare” article (must read): https://rusi.org/explore-our-research... Follow Military Summary Channel (must subscribe): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnc... My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968 Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL