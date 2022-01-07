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The Disgusting Lies and Deception Used To Jab Your Kids
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120 views • January 07, 2022
GO-Vaxx clinic bus to visit Londoners in Pond Mills on Jan. 8
https://archive.is/ZmFld
Everyone from prime minister on down pleads with unvaccinated
https://archive.is/9jAhx
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Statement on the January 2022 return to school
https://web.archive.org/web/20220102210818/https://www.opsba.org/opsbastatement_january2022returntoschool/
Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Ontario hospitals seeing ‘disturbing trend’ of infant COVID-19 admissions
https://archive.is/zc4e9
Pregnant individuals urged to get vaccinated amid hospitalization of infants with COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20220106000306/https://www.cheo.on.ca/en/news/pregnant-individuals-urged-to-get-vaccinated-amid-hospitalization-of-infants-with-covid-19.aspx
Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE
(VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://www.fda.gov/media/153713/download
theDTrain on social media:
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/ZmFld
Everyone from prime minister on down pleads with unvaccinated
https://archive.is/9jAhx
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Statement on the January 2022 return to school
https://web.archive.org/web/20220102210818/https://www.opsba.org/opsbastatement_january2022returntoschool/
Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Ontario hospitals seeing ‘disturbing trend’ of infant COVID-19 admissions
https://archive.is/zc4e9
Pregnant individuals urged to get vaccinated amid hospitalization of infants with COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20220106000306/https://www.cheo.on.ca/en/news/pregnant-individuals-urged-to-get-vaccinated-amid-hospitalization-of-infants-with-covid-19.aspx
Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE
(VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://www.fda.gov/media/153713/download
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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