Russian anti-tank guided missile straight into this reported US mercenary’s Humvee vehicle.
Mercenary who thought it was good idea to go become cannon fodder for Kiev regime in counteroffensive gets taste of shrapnel straight into his face (00:14), ending his brief attempt to shoot from Humvee's turret.
