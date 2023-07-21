Create New Account
Russian Anti-Tank Guided Missile Straight into this Reported US Mercenary’s Humvee Vehicle
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
210 views
Published 13 hours ago

Russian anti-tank guided missile straight into this reported US mercenary’s Humvee vehicle.

Mercenary who thought it was good idea to go become cannon fodder for Kiev regime in counteroffensive gets taste of shrapnel straight into his face (00:14), ending his brief attempt to shoot from Humvee's turret.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

