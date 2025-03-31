PLAYING GOD: An Investigation into UK Medical Democide "Murdered By The State!" (2024) - Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reposting due to Censorship ... A Censored Documentary
A Jaw-Dropping Exposé on Medical Democide in the UK over the last 50 Years. Playing God is a profoundly moving documentary that dives into the heart-wrenching journeys of families who have lost their loved ones to end-of-life drugs.
Jacqui Deevoy, co-producer and presenter of the Ickonic film A Good Death?, has teamed up with award-winning directors Naeem and Ash Mahmood and co-producer Phil Graham to create this jaw-dropping exposé on medical democide in the UK over the last 50 years.
