X22 REPORT: We Were Told What Was Going To Happen, Strategic, Pre-Planned, This Is The Last Stand

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We Were Told What Was Going To Happen, Strategic, Pre-Planned, This Is The Last Stand
The [DS] is now being trapped by Trump and the patriots, Trump is slowly unleashing his plan the [DS] in the end will have to place to turn. This is a strategic plan, it is pre-planned. This is the last stand, If it is not done correctly it will not work. Once the election audit results are release the [DS] is going to go over drive to prevent the information from coming out. Trump know this, countermeasures are in place to capture and then expose it all. Where's Durham?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.