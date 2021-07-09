X22 REPORT: We Were Told What Was Going To Happen, Strategic, Pre-Planned, This Is The Last Stand

X22 REPORT Ep. 2522b - July 8, 2021

We Were Told What Was Going To Happen, Strategic, Pre-Planned, This Is The Last Stand



The [DS] is now being trapped by Trump and the patriots, Trump is slowly unleashing his plan the [DS] in the end will have to place to turn. This is a strategic plan, it is pre-planned. This is the last stand, If it is not done correctly it will not work. Once the election audit results are release the [DS] is going to go over drive to prevent the information from coming out. Trump know this, countermeasures are in place to capture and then expose it all. Where's Durham?



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