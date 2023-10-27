Create New Account
PHARMA GIANT LOOKS TO ESCAPE RECKONING FOR THIRD TIME
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
One of the world's most powerful corporations is on the ropes as Johnson & Johnson is looking at its third attempt at leveraging bankruptcy to avoid an onslaught of lawsuits over asbestos-laced baby powder, which they allegedly hide the dangers from consumers for decades.

