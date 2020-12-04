© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERT!! WARNING!! MAYDAY, PROPHETIC DREAM! RFID CHIP!! MARK OF THE BEAST!! THE GIFT OF GOD MAGNET!!
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
670 views • December 04, 2020
Dream I had on May 1st 2017 . Posted date September 21,2017. Dream interpretation, receive The Gift of GOD from the FATHER GOD of Abraham Isaac and Jacob by accepting JESUS CHRIST into your heart.. by praying the sinners prayer....or we can be conformed to this world by following the devil ...who is evil ..and comes to kill rob and destroy all life! Do not worship the devil or his image! Do not take the RFID CHIP or you cannot ever be saved! If you take the RFID CHIP your choice option is FOREVER gone! It will destroy your GOD given dna and is eternal seperation from GOD and eternal seperation from GOD is eternal hell forever! WE are all in a spiritual battle! We have a choice! We can choose the dark or the LIGHT.. ..evil or GOOD ..hate or LOVE ..hell or HEAVEN...death or LIFE! May GOD lead us all to his path that few find ...And may we all Sound the Alarm.
Gift of God video by Moving Works.
Connect with me on my discord: https://discord.gg/2NJQzQz
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ndWF...
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user105430314
Gift of God video by Moving Works.
Connect with me on my discord: https://discord.gg/2NJQzQz
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ndWF...
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user105430314
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.