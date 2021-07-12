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COVID Pfizer Trial Maddie de Garay 12 Yr. Old - Damaged After 2nd Shot - Now Paralyzed Below the Waist
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132 views • July 12, 2021
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson held a press conference of people who have been damaged by the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the story from Stephanie de Garay, Maddie's mother, about how her daughter had been damaged by the 2nd Pfizer shot while she was a trial participant. Now paralyzed from the waist down, the FDA ignored these kind of cases and the shot is now approved down to the age of 12. (Unfortunately, low audio, please turn audio up to hear clearly.)
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