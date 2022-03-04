Time of Betrayal - Pt 2 of 2 - Feb 27 - Mar 5- 2022

Betrayal is one of life’s most painful experiences, and it is increasing more and more from now until the end. In Pt 1 of Time of Betrayal last week, we talked about how betrayal comes to test you when you are up for promotion. The test is to see if you can respond in love as Jesus did. This is really really hard to do when someone you care about cuts you so deep. And it is always someone you care about who betrays your trust.This week we look at more of the faces of betrayal, we talk more about how they betray you using others and using slander, and we also go into the meaning of Reprobate because of a word on the Just Praise Him site that the Lord is dealing with reprobates in this time.Photo by Evan LiangRosa PhotographyMelbourne, AustraliaModel: Wilson WongUsed by permission.Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at:Email Glynda: