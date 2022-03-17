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Conservative Drag Queen Exposes the Child Predators
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283 views • March 17, 2022
Lady MAGA USA, who goes by the name Ryanna Woods, says he is a gay man who likes to dress up-much like one would for Halloween. He says his is ashamed of the intolerance in the LGBTQ community and says he feels more accepted at CPAC than many of those in his “community.” Hear his thoughts on pornography in schools and the agenda to target children for gender modifications.
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