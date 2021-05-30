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More going on besides 5G & Scamdemics
WesTruther
WesTruther
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371 views • May 30, 2021
Have you or someone you know ever assembled Puzzles? How about as with a 500 to a 1,000 or large piece puzzles, and there's a piece or pieces missing??
This is what happens when my linked continuing videos are skipped over- I'm not in what I do just for myself- What I try to do is all free and I do what I do for the sake of those who don't know much of what will shock, madden, and possess your mind once you have actually awakened- If you do have some interest then I ask that you pay close attention to what I say- I make mistakes with peoples names and maybe some other 'honest mistakes' but any mistakes are not intentional- WesTruther 'here' & Bitchute where I see now Bitchute is censoring videos-
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emf radiation5greptilianscovid scamdemicemf cell poisoning
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy