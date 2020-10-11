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Michael Savage - Kamala Harris Puppet of the Power Structure
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23 views • October 11, 2020
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign minimizes Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) public exposure due to Harris’s lack of charisma, alienation of moderate voters, and exposure of the former vice president’s weak mental and physical condition.
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#michaelsavage #savagenation #kamala #harrisadministration #joekamala #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #puppet #powerstructure
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