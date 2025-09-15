BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Conceptual Framework of Evil Scriptures: Imagined Satanic Evil Bible in Three Theological Versions
Real Free News
8 views • 1 day ago

Evil scriptures challenge Christian norms, envisioning theological alternatives rooted in historical rebellion. This study examines creation criteria and diverse manifestations, contrasting power-focused ideologies with salvation narratives, offering an engaging framework for those questioning traditional moral and spiritual structures in a speculative exploration of Satanic thought.
Disclaimer: The texts presented, including The Manifesto of the Shadowed Will, The Infernal Scriptures, and The Codex of the Eternal Flame, are fictional creations imagined for artistic and philosophical exploration. They are not real religious texts, nor do they represent any existing "evil Bible" or established doctrine.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack 
#EvilBible #Satanism #TheisticSatanism #AtheisticSatanism #Theolo

Keywords
evilscripturesframeworkimaginedconceptual
