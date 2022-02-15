Blockades Spread WORLDWIDE: Deep State Nightmare 2022

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Isa 43:6 I will say to the north, Give up; and to the south, Keep not back: bring my sons from far, and my daughters from the ends of the earth;

Isa 43:9 Gather the nations together! Assemble the peoples of the world! Which of their idols has ever foretold such things? Which can predict what will happen tomorrow? Where are the witnesses of such predictions? Who can verify that they spoke the truth?

Isa 43:10 "But you are My witnesses, O Israel!" says the LORD. "You are My servant. You have been chosen to know Me, believe in Me, and understand that I alone am God. There is no other God—there never has been, and there never will be.

Isa 43:11 I, yes I, am the LORD, and there is no other Savior.

Isa 43:12 First I predicted your rescue, then I saved you and proclaimed it to the world. No foreign god has ever done this. You are witnesses that I am the only God," says the LORD.

Isa 43:13 "From eternity to eternity I am God. No one can snatch anyone out of My hand. No one can undo what I have done."

Isa 43:14 This is what the LORD says—your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: "For your sakes I will send an army against Babylon, forcing the Babylonians to flee in those ships they are so proud of.

Isa 43:15 I am the LORD, your Holy One, Israel's Creator and King.

Isa 43:16 I am the LORD, who opened a way through the waters, making a dry path through the sea.

Isa 43:17 I called forth the mighty army of Egypt with all its chariots and horses. I drew them beneath the waves, and they drowned, their lives snuffed out like a smoldering candlewick.

Isa 43:18 "But forget all that—it is nothing compared to what I am going to do.