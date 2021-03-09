Satan Is Coming After Our Children

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This show today is a message about how Satan is attacking our children in many ways and what the Bible says will happen to the people that are responsible for hurting the children. The children that have been found, that have been stolen over the years, that have been slaves, they have been abused, they found them under the White House tunnels and other areas of
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