Bible prophecy has, is and will come to pass

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines on Sabbath Day, February 1, 2020. Credits to the Holy Spirit for moving me to narrate this video.



We live in a world that is busy. We live in a world that is in spiritual turmoil with chaos and distress of nations and rumors of wars in every part of the world as witnessed by the videos produced by pastor Craig at SDRMedia on signs of the end times happening around the world. We live in a world of increasing spiritual darkness as the Vatican beast and her lawless harlot 501c3 Protestant and Adventist daughters, to name a few, are steering their followers away from God towards a one world religion and a one world government as prophesied in Revelation 17:12. Climate change is the gospel of the Vatican, her harlot lawless daughters and of the world where a growing number of people are without hope because they don’t know the true Christ of the Bible. They demonstrate in the streets to manifest their fear and hopelessness rather than putting their faith and hope in the Lord Jesus Christ.



In Matthew 24; Luke 17:27, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3; Daniel 12:4; 2 Peter 2:3-4, 2 Timothy 3:1-5; Isaiah 8:20-22; 2 Thessalonians 2:3-11 and Isaiah 66:22-23, the prophecies of the Christian God of the universe and those of His holy prophets have, are and will come to pass as only a few prophecies remain...and I haven’t even spoken yet of the book of Revelation, which has a few prophecies yet to fulfill.



The man of sin and son of perdition has been revealed: he is the pope who is the king of the beast or kingdom that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13: the Vatican. It is the pope who opposeth all that is called God and therefore, he is ANTI-Christ or against Christ. He exalts himself as God as shown in the next couple of statements, which will be provided in the video text description of this video:



"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".



Bible prophecy WILL come to pass based on the surety that Christ’s other prophecies and those of His holy prophets have and are coming to pass.



Revelation 13, Revelation 14:9-11, Revelation 16 and Revelation 20:4 are intertwined since they speak of the mark of the beast. Bible prophecy points to the Vatican as the beast or kingdom that rises out of the sea and is under satan’s control in Revelation 13:2. Those who will take the mark of the Vatican beast, which will be the enforcement of Sunday as the papal day of rest, will be able to buy or sell but for how long before they will receive the 7 last plagues of an offended God as they will suffer in hellfire and perish according to Revelation 14:9-11 and Revelation 16. In Revelation 20:4, many Christians will be beheaded for not accepting the mark of the Vatican beast out of reverence, faith and obedience to God rather than obeying the pope, which points to Acts 5:29. Bible prophecy is about to be fulfilled SOON as the false gospel of climate change, which is being preached around the world today, will be used by the Vatican beast to enforce its mark, hence, the mark of the beast.



If you still believe that all is well or that Bible prophecy is fiction, allow me to share with you the words of the Lord Jesus Christ, your Saviour and Creator, who says in John 14:29, And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.