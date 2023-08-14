Workers Injecting Fish with Something... Hmmm That Can't Be Good

Pirate Pete





August 13, 2023





Don't buy or eat this crap. Buy from local farmers markets / fish markets as much as possible and only use cash. The farmers I deal with at a local farmers market know me and because I use cash I get a discount. I also get 25% off my raw sheep cheese because I buy it in bulk. I saved $20 just buying the raw cheese.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8jqSPnpkOJr/