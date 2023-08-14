Workers Injecting Fish with Something... Hmmm That Can't Be Good

Pirate Pete
August 13, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
Veterans Against Treason channel
Don't buy or eat this crap. Buy from local farmers markets / fish markets as much as possible and only use cash. The farmers I deal with at a local farmers market know me and because I use cash I get a discount. I also get 25% off my raw sheep cheese because I buy it in bulk. I saved $20 just buying the raw cheese.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8jqSPnpkOJr/
