Apocalypse Watch E153: Elvis and Graceland, Trump and Cohen, Kangaroo Courts

Johnny Watcher, Twoshoes and Keghead lament over the foreclosure of Graceland and the plight of farmers and taxes. Iran's presidential crisis turns fortuitous for Israel. The star witness against Trump in the New York case admits to felony embezzlement of Trump's money. Keghead lashes out at seatbelt laws and kangaroo courts. A mobile, grill-mounted EMF generator is theorized.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.