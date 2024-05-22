Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E153: Elvis and Graceland, Trump and Cohen, Kangaroo Courts
Published 18 hours ago

Johnny Watcher, Twoshoes and Keghead lament over the foreclosure of Graceland and the plight of farmers and taxes. Iran's presidential crisis turns fortuitous for Israel. The star witness against Trump in the New York case admits to felony embezzlement of Trump's money. Keghead lashes out at seatbelt laws and kangaroo courts. A mobile, grill-mounted EMF generator is theorized. 

newsanalysisufoapocalypsedividedprepareuapcriminal media

