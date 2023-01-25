Chuck Missler - Kings of The East - Session 1



The original birth of civilization began in the Middle East and migrated westward - to Greece, to Rome, and then to the nations of northern Europe. As Henry Luce so aptly quipped in 1941, ''The twentieth century was the American Century.'' And indeed it was. But the centroid of power continues to migrate westward: it is widely anticipated that the 21st century will be the ''Asian Century.''

With recent shifts in the economic centers of the world, most notably the decline of the U.S., the Far East is quickly rising to fill the void.

As both an international corporate executive and as a recognized Biblical authority, Chuck Missler explores the Kings of the East as an overlooked element of the prophetic scenario.



