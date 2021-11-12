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Ep 94: Peptides and You: A Good Choice? ft. Edwin Lee
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27 views • November 12, 2021
In 1977, Bert Lance, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, was quoted as saying, “That’s the trouble with government: Fixing things that aren’t broken and not fixing things that are broken.”
We Americans enjoy GREAT freedoms! It’s amazing to consider how much thought our founding fathers put into what this country should have, and how it should operate and what a typical citizen should be able to do. We should do everything possible to protect these precious freedoms.
In today’s podcast, Dr. Edwin Lee discusses a recent study which shows remarkable success - in people of all different ages - through the use of peptides. Now as a review, peptides are simply short chains of amino acids which are the building blocks of proteins. Your body makes peptides, and despite the strong benefits shown in clinical studies, the government would like to take away your right to even consider them as a viable option.
---In this episode, you will discover---
www.savepeptides.org
11 out of 12 ain’t bad…
BPC157 and YOU!
“Someone’s got to go in the door first!”
The body can heal itself if the correct path is given
--- About Dr. Edwin Lee---
Dr. Edwin Lee is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism. He has completed specialized courses in Regenerative and Functional Medicine, and he is the assistant professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. The Institute for Hormonal Balance, which Dr. Lee founded, has a holistic approach to integrating the best of conventional and alternative medicine, thereby improving the mind, body, and soul so that one can heal naturally.
Dr. Lee urges each one of us to go to www.savepeptides.org and read about the current fight from the FDA concerning peptides, and the unreasonable restrictions placed on compounding pharmacies who make them. The link takes you to a petition to sign (which will take about two minutes) or you can read further on this subject.
You can also check out Dr. Lee’s website: The Institute of hormonal balance at www.instituteofhormonalbalance.com or go to The Clinical peptide society at www.clinicalpeptidesociety.com
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
We Americans enjoy GREAT freedoms! It’s amazing to consider how much thought our founding fathers put into what this country should have, and how it should operate and what a typical citizen should be able to do. We should do everything possible to protect these precious freedoms.
In today’s podcast, Dr. Edwin Lee discusses a recent study which shows remarkable success - in people of all different ages - through the use of peptides. Now as a review, peptides are simply short chains of amino acids which are the building blocks of proteins. Your body makes peptides, and despite the strong benefits shown in clinical studies, the government would like to take away your right to even consider them as a viable option.
---In this episode, you will discover---
www.savepeptides.org
11 out of 12 ain’t bad…
BPC157 and YOU!
“Someone’s got to go in the door first!”
The body can heal itself if the correct path is given
--- About Dr. Edwin Lee---
Dr. Edwin Lee is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism. He has completed specialized courses in Regenerative and Functional Medicine, and he is the assistant professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. The Institute for Hormonal Balance, which Dr. Lee founded, has a holistic approach to integrating the best of conventional and alternative medicine, thereby improving the mind, body, and soul so that one can heal naturally.
Dr. Lee urges each one of us to go to www.savepeptides.org and read about the current fight from the FDA concerning peptides, and the unreasonable restrictions placed on compounding pharmacies who make them. The link takes you to a petition to sign (which will take about two minutes) or you can read further on this subject.
You can also check out Dr. Lee’s website: The Institute of hormonal balance at www.instituteofhormonalbalance.com or go to The Clinical peptide society at www.clinicalpeptidesociety.com
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthtorn aclspiritual healthpeptidesmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and health
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