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CUOMO And NEWSOME ON CHOPPING BLOCK! BIDEN MALFUNCTIONS AGAIN!
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321 views • February 26, 2021
It appears Biden is waking dumbasses up all over the world, EXCEPT Demtard / Libtard Dumbasses in the USA. Their brains have been programmed to "RESIST" new information,
hence they empty eyes. There's NOTHING in there, and nothing is getting in any time soon.
You can now FIND ME on GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
NEW AFFILIATE: Sovereign Advisors
Sovereignadvisors.net/pages/paris
Additional Affiliates:
snarkycbd.com
redpillliving.com/snarky
WWW.MCALLISTERTVONLINE.COM
VIDEO platforms:
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lindajp
GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@McAllister%20TV
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8lyqcwp3ssh4/
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-333845
YOUTUBE (History, Mystery and Murder Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vhTCYVgucocMgjEP883tw
SOCIAL MEDIA Platforms:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
Linda Paris
1532 US 41 By-Pass #254
Venice FL 34293
hence they empty eyes. There's NOTHING in there, and nothing is getting in any time soon.
You can now FIND ME on GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
NEW AFFILIATE: Sovereign Advisors
Sovereignadvisors.net/pages/paris
Additional Affiliates:
snarkycbd.com
redpillliving.com/snarky
WWW.MCALLISTERTVONLINE.COM
VIDEO platforms:
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lindajp
GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@McAllister%20TV
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8lyqcwp3ssh4/
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-333845
YOUTUBE (History, Mystery and Murder Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vhTCYVgucocMgjEP883tw
SOCIAL MEDIA Platforms:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
Linda Paris
1532 US 41 By-Pass #254
Venice FL 34293
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