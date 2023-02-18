They SILENCED Nikola Tesla over THIS! | Redacted History with Clayton Morris

Nikola Tesla had a dream of providing free energy power to the world. He had working plans to create limitless power by harnessing, magnifying, and distributing the electrical energy located within the earth itself.

His test machines showed that he could tap into stationary waves, the electricity created by the earth's vibrations, allowing him to send energy through the earth and air. But suddenly that technology vanished off the face of the earth and along with it all of Tesla's documents and plans.

This is the true history of why Tesla's technology was redacted.

Source: REDACTED History with Clayton Morris

