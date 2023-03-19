Trump Arrest What Is About To Happen

SOURCE : Riverside Homestead Life
They want martial law...before the financial system crash big time......using patsy Trump as a tool to instill riots and civil war which it will happen by the end of this year, the time frame according to end time dreams and visions.
Talking about the time frame for Civil Unrest and Civil War are coming to the USA , Another prophetic dream mention After the Canadian Singer, Justin Bieber’s Birthday when he turn 29 years old, the civil war in the US imminent !
Well, Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994 ! In the same month when they’re going to arrest Trump , March 21, 2023 !
