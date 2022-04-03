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Disney: A Conspiracy Behind The Magic? w/ Jimbob Ovalshorts & Roxy | Makes You Think
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65 views • April 03, 2022
Disney: A Conspiracy Behind The Magic? w/ Jimbob Ovalshorts & Roxy | Makes You Think
Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob OvalShorts and Roxy look at Disney from every angle. The past, the present and possible futures as well as what conspiracies exist surrounding the influential behemoth.
Co-host JimBob's Website: https://www.unconstitutionalawakening.com/
Co-host: Roxy @RXYSDG
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Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob OvalShorts and Roxy look at Disney from every angle. The past, the present and possible futures as well as what conspiracies exist surrounding the influential behemoth.
Co-host JimBob's Website: https://www.unconstitutionalawakening.com/
Co-host: Roxy @RXYSDG
Support The Redpill Project
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Intro Music: https://www.instagram.com/kalikosher_beats/
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Get Even Lower Prices!
Use Promo Code: RPP at Redpill.tv/MyPillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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