Organic Quinoa: The ancient superfood for modern health

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Health Ranger Select Mega Bucket Organic Quinoa contains over four thousand grams of organic quinoa. The long shelf life of our Health Ranger Mega Buckets also makes it ideal for food preparedness and survival situations. Our organic quinoa is carefully sourced from top growers in Peru. It is non-GMO, non-China, certified organic and Kosher, and has been laboratory tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
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