Displaced from Tulkarm A Family's Journey to Attil

Ibrahim Badirat, the father of the martyr Abdul Karim Badirat, who was martyred on December 27, 2023, talks about his displacement from Tulkarm camp fifteen days ago and his current presence in the town of Attil with his grandchildren, who were also displaced from Jenin after their homes were destroyed. Interview with Ibrahim Badirat.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 10/02/2025
