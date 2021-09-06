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NSW : 'Only the vaccinated' to be granted freedoms upon reaching inoculation targets
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600 views • September 06, 2021
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has maintained her position that only the vaccinated will be able to enjoy the freedoms which come when the state reaches 70 per cent double-dose targets.

Ms Berejiklian said this is due to a risk of hospitals being overwhelmed as a result of living with the Delta variant.

"We know double dose vaccination is an enormous protection against hospitalisation," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We are really doing well, and the best thing we can do for our wonderful staff and for our loved ones is to get vaccinated, follow the health orders and that is why we have been very strict.

"This is why at 70 per cent double dose only those who are vaccinated will be able to enjoy the freedom that feat brings, because there is still a risk of not overwhelming the hospital system and that is what living with Delta means.

"You have to keep an eye on the vaccination rate and what is your ICU capacity and how many people you have in ICU."

Lying satanic Commie Bitch POS!

Mirrored - Sky News Australia
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australianswgladys berejiklian
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