DEATH JAB SILENCES SOUL LEGEND

14 OCTOBER 2025 - D'Angelo Dead at 51 from Pancreatic Cancer
Grammy-Winning Icon Dead at 51
Following Cancer Battle
D'Angelo's family released a statement following his death ... "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life ... After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.