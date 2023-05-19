Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should Christians Beware The Patriot Front?
9 views
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published Yesterday |

There's a new "group" out there of so called white supremacists making the news lately. So, my fellow Christians, here are some things you need to know.

DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty Cash App: $jesusandliberty

Follow me

Christians4liberty.com Youtube: @jesusandliberty Rumble: @jesusandliberty Twitter: @jesusandliberty Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Article Links: The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches

COINTELPRO United States government program

Chilling footage shows white supremacist group Patriot Front marching through DC






Keywords
racismfreedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchcultureculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket