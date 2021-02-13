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Bill Gates 025 - His Influence Is Everywhere
Loch Agape
Loch Agape
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30 views • February 13, 2021
He wants to control everything.
Money is power.
https://hugotalks.com/
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powerbillgates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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