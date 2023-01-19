https://gettr.com/post/p25j0mjc5bc
1/18/2023 Miles Guo: Japan is seeking to replace China as the proxy of the U.S. in Asia. In case the CCP invades Taiwan, Japan will play a key role in fighting back, which is a blessing to Taiwan
#Japan #Taiwan #FumioKishida
1/18/2023 文贵直播：日本谋求替代中国成为美国在亚洲的代言人。如果中共入侵台湾，日本将扮演关键的角色，这对台湾是福
#日本 #台湾 #岸田首相
