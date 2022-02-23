Sonic Weapon Used In Australia On Vaccine Mandate Protestors

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Directed Energy Weapons 101: Sonic, Microwave, Laser, and Non-Lethal Warfare
https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/
LRAD Truck video Canberra, Australia
https://gettr.com/post/pv314nb819
Australian Police Confirm Use of LRAD Sonic Weapon at Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
https://www.theepochtimes.com/australian-police-confirm-use-of-lrad-sonic-weapon-at-protest-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates_4280693.html
This video by James F. Lee Jr. (ClimateViewer News, LLC) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
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