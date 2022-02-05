© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/4/2022 Miles Guo: The fellow fighter found a smart way to be released after being arrested due to her airing the footage of the dragon-head-shaped tower of Pangu Plaza on CCTV. The CCP’s opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics can’t hide from the Pangu Plaza, and the impact of the Whistleblowers’ Movement is everywhere