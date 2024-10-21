BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌍 Rapid Sedimentation & Fossil Formation: Unveiling A Fascinating Connection 🦕🦖
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
51 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Ever wondered how fossils are made?


🧑🤝 Let’s explore with Dr. Del Tackett, a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, the architect and teacher of The Truth Project, and the founder of The Engagement Project.🕵️♀️


🎶 https://ln.run/7o2iP


🧐 The same sedimentary layers found in North America are also discovered in Europe, but here's the surprising part—they may have been laid down rapidly! 🏞️


⏳ But here’s the jaw-dropping twist: fossils need quick burial to form, and these layers contain them! 🦴 Could we be rethinking Earth's ancient history? 🌍🔄


🔄 Could our understanding of Earth's history be shifting?


🚨 Curious yet? Let’s explore this fossil mystery together 💡


🎤😊 Share your thoughts below! 👇


🎥 Tap the link in bio or the description above to watch more on rapid sedimentation and fossil formation! 👆📎

Keywords
earth historyfossil formationsedimentary rocks
