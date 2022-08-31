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EO14067 - Do YOU know WHAT's COMING???
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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Do you know what was hidden in EO 14067? Do you know what they start on December 13, 2022??? It's time to KNOW!!! And be prepared. Faith WITHOUT action is DEAD. Join us for today's guest, Clay Clark as we discuss what the deep state is planning for, right under our noses.

Join me and others at the next stop of the Reawaken America Tour: https://timetofreeamerica.com

I'll be speaking in Pennsylvania Oct 20-21, 2022 - be sure to come say hi!

What IS the Internet of Bodies!?!
https://www.rand.org/multimedia/video/2020/10/29/what-is-the-internet-of-bodies.html

Exec Order 14067 - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

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