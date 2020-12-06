NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 80 - 04 DECEMBER 2020

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Need to Know Episode 80 (04 December 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Blatant vote fraud CCTV video in Georgia. Voting machine USB drives in Nevada had totals altered. Wisconsin Supreme Court says cases must start in lower courts. Trump says Biden cannot be president due to voter fraud. Biden’s corrupt appointee called out by Senator Tom Cotton. FBI receives smoking gun revealing voter fraud--Dems nervous. Obama shit talks about Democrats while promoting himself. Slovakia forced 3.5 million people to take worthless COVID test. Lockdowns based on fraud. Questions for lockdown apologists. Groper Joe will mandate masks for 100 days. Israel assassinates another Iranian--will it affect Biden? Gallup poll: gun control support at 4-year low. Facebook Fact checker exposes the censorship and deception. Suicides up from COVID mind-rape psy-op.