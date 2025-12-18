War Rides on the Tailwinds of the 3 Days of Darkness 12-17-25@10:28 PM Shared 12-18-25

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
War Rides on the Tailwinds of the 3 Days of Darkness 12-17-25@10:28 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
46 views • 1 day ago

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning nuclear war arriving shortly after the 3 days of darkness has lifted and the narrative the fake aliens shall give as a cover story.  Afterwards I speak about anointing with oil.

Psalms 29:3-5

3 The voice of the Lord is upon the waters: the God of glory thundereth: the Lord is upon many waters.

4 The voice of the Lord is powerful; the voice of the Lord is full of majesty.

5 The voice of the Lord breaketh the cedars; yea, the Lord breaketh the cedars of Lebanon.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Telegram is reoppened to new members. Please note if you join with this new link your agreement is not with me, but Jesus Christ. This is done under His instructions.

New Telegram Link:

https://t.me/+g6ZmUtouN-5jNTRh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

