3 Videos: 5-minutes 46-seconds

18-seconds: Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano posted to social media as the event happened

2:07 Indonesias Mount Semeru volcano eruption sending ash plume to 40000 feet

3:21 Mount Semeru erupts in Java island, Indonesia (Dec 4, 2021)



Violent eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia! Locals flee 40,000ft cloud of ash that plunged parts of the island of Java into darkness

Dec 4, 2021

A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has sent smoke and ash flying 40,000ft in the air and has triggered panic on the island of Java. Videos shared on social media show locals fleeing from the huge plume as ash falls from the sky. Around 2:50pm on Saturday, Mount Semeru erupted in Lumajang City. Thus far, no casualties have been reported but evacuation operations are ongoing. A resident living in a nearby village posted a photo of the eruption on social media, writing; “Friends, please pray for me, I hope my family is fine, Just now, it’s really bursting.”



strangesounds.org/2021/12/mount-semeru-volcano-eruption-indonesia-video-pictures.html



Indonesia's Semeru volcano spews ash, killing one, injuring dozens

December 4, 2021

8:31 AM HST

The Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted on Saturday, killing one person, injuring at least 35 and trapping some people in buildings as it spewed out huge clouds of smoke and ash, officials said. Videos shared by emergency officials showed residents running as towering plumes of smoke and ash blanketed nearby villages in East Java province. The deputy chief of Lumajang district, Indah Masdar, told a news conference one person had died and 41 people had suffered burn injuries. The disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said later that 35 patients were being treated at local medical facilities. Indah asked for helicopters to rescue people trapped inside buildings. "We're in big distress," she said, adding there were at least 10 people trapped. "It's harrowing, their families are all crying." AirNav Indonesia, which controls Indonesian airspace, said in a statement the eruption did not "cause significant impact" on flights. Semeru, the highest on Java island, is among Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes. It erupted in January, causing no casualties.



reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesias-semeru-volcano-spews-ash-into-sky-2021-12-04/