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AMC Theater Orders Police to Remove Disabled Child Who Can’t Wear Face Mask
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76 views • December 28, 2020
Todd Starnes
Dec 27, 2020
Several of our Todd Starnes Radio Show listeners in Morehead City, North Carolina sent me video of a disgusting incident at a nearby movie theater.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/amc-theater-orders-police-to-remove-disabled-child-who-cant-wear-face-mask/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
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Dec 27, 2020
Several of our Todd Starnes Radio Show listeners in Morehead City, North Carolina sent me video of a disgusting incident at a nearby movie theater.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/amc-theater-orders-police-to-remove-disabled-child-who-cant-wear-face-mask/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
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