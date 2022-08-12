X22 REPORT Ep. 2848b - [DS] Pushes Violence Agenda, Panic In DC, Declas Brings Down The House

X22 REPORT Ep. 2848b - Political/GeoPolitical News August 11, 2022

[DS] Pushes Violence Agenda, Panic In DC, Declas Brings Down The House

The [DS] is panicking, the people are not with them, the FBI/DOJ are in trouble, they are the minority and the people are seeing what dictatorship looks like. There was no reason to raid Trump's home, he was cooperating and they already knew what he had. The warrant needs to be unsealed.

But was this part of a bigger plan to push riots across the country. Will Trump play his hand and declas it all so the people can make up their own mind. Declas will bring down the entire house.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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