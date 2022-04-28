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The potential FDA plan to inject kids 5 years and younger with abortion-tainted COVID jabs
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70 views • April 28, 2022
This week, the Faith & Reason panel discusses the projected 20 million Africans facing starvation and why our global elites don't seem to care, the FDA's potential emergency authorization of COVID jabs for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and what to make of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.
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