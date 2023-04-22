Create New Account
The bride of Christ and creation weeping all their lives, waiting for the morning of joy
Published a day ago

The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ


(John 16:9 KJV)
Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)
and receive Salvation of your Soul.

https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI

And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)

Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!

English - https://rb.gy/m3njff

Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m

in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼

