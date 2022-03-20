【Ukrainian Rescue】TBN Ukrainian Reporter Interviewed by Us at the Big Tent of the NFSC and ROLF

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【Ukrainian Rescue】03/12/2022 The Ukrainian reporter of TBN, the world’s largest Christian TV network, is interviewed by us at the big tent of the NFSC and ROLF. She supports the NFSC to take down communism and wishes Chinese people to get freedom. She also thanks ROLF for sending so many volunteers to help the people of Ukraine.