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Lawyer for guy at Pelosi's desk speaks out
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200 views • March 06, 2021
WASHINGTON: Joseph McBride, who is representing Richard Barnett, the man who notably placed his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, speaks to Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly about why his client is still currently behind bars before a sentencing and where his case may go from here. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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