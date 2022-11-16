Son Of Perdition: Fake Jesus Is The Son Of Perdition, Man Of Sin, The Lawless One! Satan’s final masterstroke has been to pretend to be Jesus- our Messiah, the Christ of God. Using this masquerade persona, he has infiltrated the churches and spread heretical doctrine against God and the real Jesus. Many churches have lost a love for the truth, and have received a deceiving spirit of error. They say they worship God, but in the spirit of the world [which is the spirit of rebellion] they have made another god and are actually worshipping Satan. Many have been misled in honesty and do not know this yet, as the truth has been hidden from them. They are not responsible for what they don’t know, but what they could have known. This is what this study seeks to unlock for the Body of Christ; to reveal that Satan is the “Fake Jesus” being taught in the churches, the false “messiah” that’s being preached in the church is actually Satan. Fake Jesus is the Son Of Perdition, Man Of Sin, Anti-Christ, The Lawless one: Fake Jesus is Satan. The church of God has been deceived and led astray by antichrist teachers. So, let’s dig in and continue to explore the startling facts given to us in the Bible. #SonOfPerdition #ManOfSin #LawlessOne #Jesus #Prophecy #Endtimes

