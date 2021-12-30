The time to resist is now, COVID-19 Vaccine discussion

Just look at all of these vaccines and look at these insane adverse events. During a Us senate hearing, a high level FDA admitted that a certain percentage of people in their institutions are unvaccinated about 50%. Some people are vaccinated and others aren’t. The reason that the EUA is important and the reason they are opening it up for kids is that what they will do next, it is under the ACT of 1986 which will make them FREE OF LIABILITY OF ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOREVER. It’s no wonder they are pushing it onto our children so quickly and so recklessly. Dr. Brady is saying that blood tests are showing absolutely horrid levels of d dimers and showing levels of abnormality, and if this is happening to people this common then this is not good and this is exactly what bad bloodwork looks like. So when Dr. Bradley Campbell did more research, every single patient had changes to higher inflammation higher plaque risks, every post blood work after the vaccine and doctors throughout the nation are seeing the adverse events firsthand but they are afraid to speak out because they are afraid of losing their licenses and practices. Dr. Robert Malone is of the opinion of the freedom and the risk benefit analysis as implied by the risk group, and he is absolutely upset with the perversion in his field which seemed to have been sparked by what seems to be the best intentions of government officials providing indemnities to vaccine manufacturer companies. But now we’ve created perverse incentives for vaccine manufacturer companies to just go off the rails and the vaccine companies have strong financial incentives to abuse public health for profit. These vaccinations have nothing to do with health, but they have everything to do with power and control. This is why it is important to share your opinion and what is going on but always in a voice of love and compassion. Facebook has censored us, deleted us, and even shadow banned, and look what they are doing to our doctors who are actually stepping into the breach and speaking out. Dr. Peter McCullough contract was not renewed due to the fact that he had treated patients with COVID-19. Dr. Peter McCullough has been smeared on his Wikipedia page and was even sued by the Texas Health agencies, but Peter McCullough is stalwart in his conviction. Its so telling because if this was truly about health, truth has no problems being challenged and if they were genuine about their side, they would bring these dissenting doctors onto national platforms, but they can’t do that because they know that if the common people were fed information from both perspectives, 90% of the audience would come to the conclusion that the establishment’s theory of the case is such a bullshit lie. So what is really happening, our society is changing and an evil agenda is being pushed forward and people need to wake up because the time is now. Is there hope? Everybody needs to step back from the emotionality of it all and people aren’t able to think critically anymore and then they make vast assumptions and that is catastrophic to our society. Being skeptical is a good thing, it is good to question. As a society, we don’t do enough questioning. We have to lead by example and we have to try very hard to avoid the hate and voice our opinions always with love and compassion.

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