IAN SOMERHALDER EXPOSES THE FARMING CRISIS

Actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder, Executive Producer of the acclaimed documentaries Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, sheds light on the devastating consequences of industrial farming—and the urgent need for change. Discover how regenerative farming can heal the planet, restore our food systems, and transform human health. Don’t miss these powerful films, set to stream on Earth Day, on Amazon Prime.